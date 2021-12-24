1. 1121 West Ave H-6
2. Lancaster Baptist Church
4020 East Lancaster Blvd.
3. 42846 Yew St.
4. 4745 West Ave. L-2
5. 40343 20th St West
6. 2150 West Ave. M-4
7. 5137 West Ave. M-8
8. 5980 Sue Ave.
9.45469 Thornwood Ave.
10. 4026 Via Rebecca
11. 6558 Lacolle Place
12. 42235 59th St. West
13. 4819 West Ave. K-6
14. 1818 Ivory Ave.
15. 41624 Elsdale Place
16. 6103 Landau Place
17. 43619 42nd St. West
18. 44057 Countryside Drive
19. 1717 West Holguin St.
20. 5523 Capella Lane
21. 44833 Normandy Lane
22. 723 Twinberry Lane
23. 37412 19th St. East
24. 6254 Azalea Drive
25. 5810 Corinthean Place
26. 6108 West Ave. L-12
27. 6717 Granada Drive
28. 6716 Granada Drive
29. 1843 Ivory Ave.
30. 2150 West Ave. L-12
31. 2257 West Ave. K-12
32. 3334 Thomas Ave.
33. 44158 Galion Ave.
34. 36659 Apache Plum
35. 43619 42nd St. West
36. 32534 121st St. East
