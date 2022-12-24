1) 45746 Palm Lane
2) 6139 Still Meadow Lane
3) 4026 Via Rebecca
4) 2133 East Ave. Q-6
5) 43619 42nd St. West
6) 37813 Sweetbrush St.
7) 4819 West Ave. K-6
8) 6714 Princessa Drive
9) 42537 36th St. West
10) 1044 West Ave. J-9
11) 5523 Capella Lane
12) 753 Calmae Drive
13) 2257 West Ave. K-12
14) 43938 Generation Ave.
15) 6108 West Ave. L-12
16) 2150 West Ave. L-12
17) 4049 West Ave. J-9
18) 6716 Granada Drive
19) 37412 19th St. East
20) 2338 West Ave. L-4
21) 43654 47th St. West
22) 43122 11th St. East
23) 4605 West Ave. J-5
24) 6354 Theodore Court
25) 38622 Meadow Wood St.
26) 41237 Laidlaw Lane
27) 43917 Clark Court
28) 41624 Elsdale Place
29) 4745 West Ave. L-2
30) 808 East Oldfield St.
31) 42418 Coronet Court
32) 3306 Larwood St.
33) 37525 Litchfield St.
34) 40343 20th St. West
35) 40323 20th St. West
36) 1818 Ivory Ave.
37) 43535 28th St. West
38) 5137 West Ave. M-8
39) 4745 West Ave. L-2
