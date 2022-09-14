PALMDALE — The city will soon host a new model for caring for foster children, the first of its kind in California, one that is focused on keeping siblings together and working toward reuniting families whenever possible.
The project has the backing of Hollywood film star Christian Bale, who is the founder of SOS Children’s Village California, an offshoot of the international organization, which works to provide care and support for children, youth and families worldwide.
Among the organization’s many activities is housing for foster children and youth, aimed at keeping siblings and families together.
“I truly believe to radically, positively affect the lives of children,” Bale said, Monday, during a gathering in Palmdale. “What kind of civilization do we want to live in that doesn’t protect its young?”
The proposed project in Palmdale would include 12 three-bedroom townhomes, each with an adjacent caregiver unit and two additional units for transitional housing. Designed to allow siblings in foster care to stay together, the project will include facilities for the associated supportive services.
“It’s the realization of a dream I’ve had for so long,” Bale said. “I truly believe this will be the first of many villages.”
The organization will finalize purchase of property at the end of the month, for the project on 30th Street East, adjacent to the north side of McAdam Park.
The organization has proven this model of foster care in Florida and also in Chicago, where they have three such developments and a family resource center.
The Village is not a location, “it’s a force of people saying there’s another way to take care of children,” Tim McCormick, CEO of SOS Children’s Villages Illinois said.
In looking for a location for its projects, the organization looks not only for areas with a high need, but also with the political will to support it, he said.
In Palmdale, they found both, including “a richness of spirit” in city government and the numerous community organizations willing to help, McCormick said.
With the land purchase nearly complete, the organization will begin, in earnest, the multi-million dollar fundraising campaign, with the goal of opening the village, in late 2024.
Bale’s involvement in SOS Children’s Villages grew out of a desire to find a more hands-on way for him and his children to help others. After learning “to my amazement,” that Los Angeles County has a high concentration of foster children, he decided he wanted to direct his attention there.
This led him to the discovery of SOS Children’s Villages and creating a local arm of the organization.
“I just fell in love with the organization,” he said.
He was attracted to the focus on keeping siblings together, with each group under the care of a full-time, salaried foster parent and with on-site, 24/7 therapeutic and administrative care.
“We’re really creating this community, a village,” where parents can support each other, Bale said, “old fashioned ideas that get lost so much in cities.”
The village gives these children a stable home, so they are not moved place to place, while they grow up.
“This is going to absolutely change lives for decades to come,” Bale said.
The organization approached the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors about initiating a project and Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger became an enthusiastic backer. She immediately thought of Palmdale as the ideal location, she said, as they have the land, the need and a supportive community and city government.
“This is hometown, this is community, this is helping each other out, this is about giving back,” she said.
Unfortunately, Barger said, there is a great need in the area for foster care and the primary focus of this project in keeping siblings together will have a tremendous impact on those served by removing the additional trauma caused by separating siblings.
“SOS is truly going to change the trajectory on young people, family lives,” Barger said.
The model aids in the additional goal of reuniting families by keeping family members close by and providing services to aid in reunification where possible.
From the start, Palmdale, Lancaster and the whole of the Antelope Valley welcomed the project, she said.
Palmdale’s city government has been supportive, with the City Council approving a $1.2 million loan to support its initial development and pledging aid through the development process.
“We all just want better outcomes for these kids, because it’s a better community,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
He researched the SOS Children’s Village projects in Chicago, as well.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt, who had numerous questions for the organization when considering the loan, said she wanted to make sure this project was the safest, the best for a group of kids who have been kicked around so many times.
“I’m very proud of this project. It’s great for our youth, it’s great for our families and I hope that we have more than one location,” she said.
