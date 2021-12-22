With the holiday season in full swing, the California Highway Patrol reminds motorists to put safety first and follow the rules of the road.
“The CHP will be out on California’s roadways while the public travels to join friends and family this weekend,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Our goal is the same as yours, to make certain you arrive safely at your destination. From our family to yours, we wish you all a safe and happy holiday.”
The CHP will conduct a maximum enforcement period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Friday and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any motorists or pedestrians that need help.
According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, at least 38 people were killed in crashes in California throughout the Christmas holiday enforcement period last year. During that 78-hour maximum enforcement period, CHP officers made 573 arrests for driving under the influence.
The CHP reminds motorists that wherever their holiday travels take them, they should plan ahead, buckle up, avoid distractions and never drive while impaired.
