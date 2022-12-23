CHP Maximum Enforcement

All California Highway Patrol officers will be patrolling the highways, starting this evening, during the Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period. Through Sunday night, officers will be looking for impaired drivers, speeding violations and other safety concerns, as well as providing assistance to motorists or pedestrians in need.

 Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol

With the height of the holiday season upon us, many people are hitting the road to visit family and friends, sometimes in weather conditions that are less than ideal.

To help ensure they all arrive safely, the California Highway Patrol is beginning a Maximum Enforcement Period at 6:01 p.m., today, and continuing until 11:59 p.m., Sunday.

