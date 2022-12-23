With the height of the holiday season upon us, many people are hitting the road to visit family and friends, sometimes in weather conditions that are less than ideal.
To help ensure they all arrive safely, the California Highway Patrol is beginning a Maximum Enforcement Period at 6:01 p.m., today, and continuing until 11:59 p.m., Sunday.
During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any motorists or pedestrians in need.
Officers will look to remove impaired drivers from highways and an additional focus will be placed on speeding, one of the primary causes of crashes in California.
“With anticipated high volumes of traffic and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up and never drive impaired,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels and most of all, always designate a sober driver.”
According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, 28 people were killed in California crashes throughout the Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period, last year. During that 54-hour period, CHP officers made 341 arrests for driving under the influence. Additionally, the CHP issued 1,151 citations for speeding violations and 16 citations for occupants not being properly restrained.
