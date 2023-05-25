MOJAVE — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a driving under the influence and driver license checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday at an undisclosed location in unincorporated eastern Kern County, CHP officials announced.

The checkpoint will be staffed by CHP officers trained to detect alcohol- or drug-impaired drivers. They will be equipped with state-of-the-art handheld breath-testing devices, which provide an accurate measure of blood-alcohol concentrations.

