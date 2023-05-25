MOJAVE — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a driving under the influence and driver license checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday at an undisclosed location in unincorporated eastern Kern County, CHP officials announced.
The checkpoint will be staffed by CHP officers trained to detect alcohol- or drug-impaired drivers. They will be equipped with state-of-the-art handheld breath-testing devices, which provide an accurate measure of blood-alcohol concentrations.
Impaired drivers cause needless injuries and death on area roads, officials said, and the CHP’s goal is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads with a high frequency of impaired motorists.
Checkpoints such as Friday’s are a tool for removing impaired drivers from roads, designed to augment existing patrols.
“Driving impaired from any substance is selfish and can lead to devastating consequences. Be responsible and designate a sober driver,” CHP Mojave Area Commander, Lt. Maria Pagano said.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
