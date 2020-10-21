The 33rd person, so far this year, was killed in Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol jurisdiction, early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a call at approximately 12:20 a.m., at Avenue J, east of 140th Street East.
When they arrived, they discovered the driver of a 2014 Toyota Prius had been traveling westbound on Avenue J, east of 140th Street East, when he crossed into the opposing traffic lane and collided with the front of a GMC Sierra pickup.
The driver of the 2003 GMC Sierra 2500, was identified as Contreras Landa. At the time of the collision, the Sierra was hauling a 2020 PJ trailer eastbound on Avenue J, east of 140th Street East.
As a result of the collision, the Prius caught fire, which spread to the Sierra. The driver of the Prius was pulled from the vehicle by CHP and CPR was performed. He was then transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
Landa and a passenger identified only as Lozano, both sustained moderate injuries and were transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital.
Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this collision.
Landa was arrested, but according to a statement from the CHP, it was not a factor in the cause of the collision.
The Prius driver was not identified, pending notification of next of kin, however, he was a resident of Los Angeles.
“Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley,” the CHP statement said. “This is the 33rd person killed so far this year in Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction (SR-14 and unincorporated Los Angeles County). You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing your seatbelt.”
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer C. Savage at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.
