SACRAMENTO — In a collaborative effort to help ensure the safety of all road users as they travel this Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Arizona Department of Public Safety are joining forces for a Maximum Enforcement Period.
The tri-state enforcement initiative begins at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continues through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
As Labor Day weekend approaches, marking the traditional end of summer celebrations, many people are gearing up for holiday gatherings and road trips. The CHP, NHP, and Arizona DPS are dedicated to ensuring everyone reaches their destinations safely, especially given the surge in traffic that typically accompanies holiday weekends.
Throughout the holiday weekend, while law enforcement will be looking for traffic violations and assisting motorists, a special emphasis will be placed on identifying and apprehending those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
“Alcohol-and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries. An impaired driver behind the wheel puts themselves and everyone on the road in great danger,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. “The CHP, along with our partners in Nevada and Arizona, are committed to proactive enforcement throughout the holiday weekend. We will deploy all available personnel to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling.”
Last year during the Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers made more than 900 arrests for DUI, in addition to issuing nearly 5,700 speeding citations. Crashes on California’s roads claimed 52 people.
The CHP urges people to designate a sober driver, utilize ride-share services and wear seat belts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.