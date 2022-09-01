The California Highway Patrol will implement a maximum enforcement period for the upcoming Labor Day weekend in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies a holiday weekend.
The CHP’s maximum enforcement period begins at 6:01 p.m., Friday, and continues through 11:59 p.m., Monday.
“In addition to assisting motorists and looking for traffic violations throughout the holiday weekend, CHP officers will be paying close attention to those who are suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol,” a CHP release said.
Forty-three people were killed in vehicle crashes on throughout the state during the holiday weekend, in 2021. Additionally, CHP officers made 985 DUI arrests and issued more than 6,000 speeding citations throughout the state, during last year’s Labor Day weekend.
“Avoid being arrested for DUI and becoming a statistic,” the release said. “Designate a driver or use a ride-share service, and always wear your seat belt.”
The agency’s maximum enforcement period coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing impaired driving national enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” which continues through Monday.
“Alcohol-and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries in California, and the moment an impaired driver gets behind the wheel, they put themselves and every other person on the road in great danger,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement. “The CHP is committed to enforcement and non-enforcement strategies, including education and community engagement, to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling throughout California during the holiday.”
Anyone who suspects that a driver is impaired should keep their distance and call 911. They should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a complete description of the vehicle, license plate number, location and direction of travel.
“Your phone call may save someone’s life,” the agency said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.