As revelers and others look to bid 2022 adieu and ring in 2023, this weekend, the California Highway Patrol urges everyone to do so responsibly by designating a sober driver.
To help ensure people have a safe holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol is beginning a Maximum Enforcement Period at 6:01 p.m., today, and continuing until 11:59 p.m., Monday.
During that time, all available officers will be out on the road with a focus on removing impaired drivers.
“Every year, people’s lives are impacted forever by making the decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Driving impaired is never worth it and certainly not the way to ring in the new year — always designate a sober driver.”
During the previous new year’s Maximum Enforcement Period, 29 people were killed and CHP officers arrested 495 impaired drivers. Additionally, the CHP issued more than 2,300 citations for speeding and 26 citations for seat belt violations during the same time period.
To help bolster this year’s holiday traffic safety effort across state lines, the CHP will again coordinate with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and law enforcement partners from all over the Western United States. With this year’s “Eyes on the Interstates” initiative, officers from Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Montana will be teaming up with the CHP to increase awareness about driving under the influence and removing impaired drivers from the roadways.
