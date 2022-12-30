CHP Maximum Enforcement

California Highway Patrol officers will be patrolling the highways, starting this evening, during the New Year Maximum Enforcement Period. All available officers will be focused on removing impaired drivers.

 Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol

As revelers and others look to bid 2022 adieu and ring in 2023, this weekend, the California Highway Patrol urges everyone to do so responsibly by designating a sober driver.

To help ensure people have a safe holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol is beginning a Maximum Enforcement Period at 6:01 p.m., today, and continuing until 11:59 p.m., Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.