MOJAVE — The California Highway Patrol’s Mojave Office will hold a Driving Under the Influence and Driver’s License Checkpoint, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., on Friday.
The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in unincorporated east Kern County. The Mojave CHP Office serves the communities of Rosamond, Mojave, Tehachapi, Boron and Ridgecrest.
The checkpoint will be staffed by CHP officers who are trained in detecting drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol, who will be equipped with state-of-the-art, handheld breath testing devices. These provide an accurate measure of blood alcohol concentrations of drivers suspected of being under the influence, CHP officials said in announcing the checkpoint.
The CHP’s goal in conducting these types of checkpoints is to ensure safety of motorists by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of impaired drivers, officials said.
A DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint is an effective tool for achieving this goal and is designed to augment existing patrols. Publicizing these efforts can deter motorists from drinking and driving.
Funding for conducting the checkpoint is provided through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
