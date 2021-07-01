PALMDALE — California Highway Patrol officers will be on alert for speeding motorists, distracted drivers and those who are driving under the influence for the upcoming July Fourth holiday weekend, along with a special focus on Interstate 5, the agency announced Wednesday.
The CHP’s maximum enforcement period begins at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continues through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
CHP officers will also be on the lookout for aggressive driving and acts of road rage. The agency urged people to slow down and enjoy the holiday.
“Saving lives is a priority for our officers,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement. “Motorists will help make everyone’s holiday safer on the road by observing the speed limits, avoiding distractions, staying sober, practicing patience and being courteous to other drivers.”
During the 2020 July Fourth maximum enforcement period, at least 36 people were killed in crashes on California roadways. The CHP also made 738 arrests for DUI of alcohol and/or drugs.
CHP officers will also join a traffic safety campaign with Oregon and Washington state patrols to enforce speed limits all along Interstate 5, which passes through all three states.
In California, traffic citations issued by the CHP to drivers for speeds in excess of 100 mph increased 161% from May 2019 to May 2020. The numbers are still above pre-pandemic levels, with 2,021 citations issued in April.
“By getting the message out, we are hoping for voluntary compliance from motorists,” Commissioner Ray said. “However, officers will be looking for anyone who is speeding or driving impaired and posing a danger on the roadways.”
The most recent nationwide data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows one-fourth of traffic fatalities in 2018 were the result of speeding. Of those, nearly half, or 48%, of speeding drivers in passenger vehicles were not using seat belts at the time of the crash.
