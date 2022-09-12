FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a suspected drunk driver after pulling over another car on an interstate, early Sunday, authorities said.
The officers were “conducting an enforcement stop” along Interstate 80 in Solano County, around 2 a.m., when a vehicle “left the roadway and struck them,” the highway patrol said in a statement.
