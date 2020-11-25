A California Highway Patrol officer was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital Monday night, after being thrown from a motorcycle.
The 27-year-old officer, assigned to the Antelope Valley area, was on duty, in full uniform, riding a black-and-white Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 7:05 p.m., Monday, eastbound at Avenue N east of 34th Street West.
Zachary Thomas, 33, of Quartz Hill was driving a 2012 Ford F150 and towing a utility trailer eastbound on Avenue N, east of 34th Street West. He drove past his destination and pulled onto the southbound dirt shoulder, in preparation of executing a U-turn.
As Thomas pulled away from the shoulder, he made the U-turn directly in the path of the CHP officer’s motorcycle, causing it to collide with the front end of the pickup truck. As a result, the CHP officer was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the north dirt shoulder.
“Emergency personnel immediately responded and after securing the scene, they ensured treatment was provided to the injured officer before documenting the physical evidence,” a news release from the California Highway Patrol said. “Officers are continuing to investigate the cause of this collision.”
The officer was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this incident.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Officer S. Lewis at the CHP Antelope Valley-area office at 661-948-8541.
