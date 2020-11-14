SACRAMENTO — Distracted driving can be a life-changing choice resulting in crashes and the deaths of thousands of people every year in the United States.
The Antelope Valley is no exception to this and the California Highway Patrol has implemented a yearlong Adult Distracted Drivers grant designed to keep California roads safe through education and enforcement.
“Distracted driving continues to be a serious issue on our roadway, and it is entirely avoidable,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said.
CHP officers throughout the state will host in-person presentations and use Web-based or virtual platforms to conduct distracted driving traffic safety presentations.
“With the support of this grant, we can implement lifesaving efforts throughout California that will raise awareness and hopefully change dangerous behavior behind the wheel,” Stanley said.
In addition, the CHP will conduct several distracted driving enforcement operations through September 30, 2021.
Multitasking behind the wheel places extra demands on the driver pulling their focus away from the road, which can have tragic consequences.
On average, there are more than 20,000 drivers in California involved in a crash every year where inattention is a factor Stanley said.
“These statistics are likely much higher and are often under-reported to law enforcement since motorists do not always admit to driving distracted,” he said.
While there are many forms of inattention, cell phones continue to be the main source of distractions for drivers. Using a handheld cell phone while driving is not only a violation of the vehicle code, it is also an unsafe activity behind the wheel. Drivers should only use a phone when necessary in a hands-free mode.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
For details, follow the CHP Antelope Valley Station on Facebook at @CHPAntelopeValley or contact the station at (661) 948-8541.
