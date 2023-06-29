CHP maximum enforcement period

California Highway Patrol officers will be patrolling the highways starting Friday and running through Tuesday, as part of the Fourth of July maximum enforcement period.

 Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol

The California Highway Patrol will implement a statewide maximum enforcement period for the extended Fourth of July holiday starting Friday and carrying through Tuesday.

While the holidays are a time of celebration for the public, they can also be a time of concern for the CHP and its public safety partner, the California Office of Traffic Safety. The CHP and OTS are working together ahead of Independence Day to address the crisis on California’s roadways by encouraging safe driving behaviors through education and enforcement, the CHP said in a release.

