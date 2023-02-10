PALMDALE — California Highway Patrol officials have corrected the report of a fatal collision in which a motorcyclist died Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road.

Lancaster resident Gordon Moore, 69, was killed in what was originally reported as a single-vehicle collision, when he allegedly lost control of the 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.