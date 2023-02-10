PALMDALE — California Highway Patrol officials have corrected the report of a fatal collision in which a motorcyclist died Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road.
Lancaster resident Gordon Moore, 69, was killed in what was originally reported as a single-vehicle collision, when he allegedly lost control of the 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding.
However, the CHP Antelope Valley Office released a corrected report on Wednesday that said Moore collided with another motorcycle in front of him, causing him to lose control.
According to the corrected report, Moore was northbound on Bouquet Canyon Road, approaching mile marker 2.77 shortly after 4 p.m. For unknown reasons, he collided with a 2013 Harley-Davidson, also northbound on Bouquet Canyon in front of him.
The collision with the second motorcycle caused Moore to then cross the southbound lanes of the road and strike the mountainside west of the roadway, CHP officials reported.
He suffered fatal injuries when striking the mountainside.
The rider of the second motorcycle, Jose Verdugo, 46, of Lancaster, suffered minor injuries, CHP officials reported.
Bouquet Canyon Road was closed for about three hours following the collision and a SigAlert was issued.
The involvement of alcohol or drugs in this incident is still under investigation.
This was the fourth fatal traffic collision this year in the CHP Antelope Valley Office’s jurisdiction, which includes all roadways in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County and the state highways within the Antelope Valley.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer J. Merager at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
