SACRAMENTO — Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol officers will join other officers statewide for a maximum enforcement period for Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of summer. CHP officials expect California’s roadways to be bustling with activity with many travelers and families on the go. CHP officers will be out enforcing traffic safety laws.
To help keep motorists safe, the CHP will be conducting its annual Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period throughout the state. The period begins at 6 p.m. Friday and continues through 11:59 p.m. Monday. Although the focus of the period is seat belt usage, CHP officers will be watching carefully for distracted drivers and those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“Seat belts save lives every day, yet some people still don’t buckle up,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Start the holiday weekend off right by making sure you and your passengers are properly restrained.”
At least 31 people died in collisions during the 2020 Memorial Day enforcement period. Approximately 78% of people killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing seat belts during the holiday weekend. CHP officers made 854 arrests for impaired driving during the Memorial Day period.
To reinforce the importance of seat belt usage, California will also join the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in its nationwide “Click It or Ticket” campaign from May 17 to June 6. According to the NHTSA, approximately 15,000 lives were saved by seat belts in 2017 crashes.
Motorists are also reminded to protect child passengers through the proper use of car seats, booster seats, and seat belts. The law requires that, whenever possible, children under age eight ride in the back seat and that a child under age two is always secured in a rear-facing car seat.
