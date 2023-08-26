The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint tonight at a location to be announced.
The checkpoint is to ensure safety on the roads by targeting areas with a high occurrence of driving under the influence-related accidents or arrests, CHP officials said in a release announcing the checkpoint.
“Every year residents and visitors to our local communities are needlessly injured or killed as a result of DUI related collisions,” the release said.
Statistics show that unlicensed drivers are much more likely to become involved in a fatal traffic collision than licensed drivers, officials said.
Checkpoints are an effective and proven tool to deter driving under the influence and remove unlicensed drivers from local highways. They also help raise public awareness of these most important driver safety issues while augmenting regular patrol operations.
The checkpoint will be staffed by uniformed officers from the CHP who are trained in detecting alcohol and drug impaired drivers and members of the Antelope Valley CHP senior volunteer program for administrative duties. Officers will also be equipped with handheld, blood alcohol testing devices, which provide an accurate indication of alcoholic beverage consumption.
Traffic permitting, all drivers will be screened as they pass through the checkpoint. Drivers who have been drinking, or who exhibit signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, will be detained for further evaluation and field testing. Drivers who are determined to be under the influence will be physically arrested and their vehicles towed away. Any suspended or unlicensed driver passing through the checkpoint will be cited and their vehicles may be impounded.
