INYOKERN — California Highway Patrol officers responding to a call about an accident instead discovered a suspicious death.
Officers responded at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a vehicle accident at North Oak Lane and Graaf Avenue in Inyokern. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased male at the scene of the accident.
During their investigation, officers discovered the adult male in his early 40s had sustained traumatic injuries not consistent with the vehicle collision.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives were called to investigate the death.
There is no suspect information. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.