TEHACHAPI — Officers with the Mojave area California Highway Patrol took over a pursuit that ended in a deadly crash on Sunday.
The vehicle pursuit was initiated by the Barstow Police Department, in the Barstow area, as they attempted to apprehend a 1999 Chevy Tahoe, whose driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. The Mojave-area CHP officers took over the chase in the Boron area, near the Kern County line.
The chase continued to Tehachapi, where the vehicle exited State Route 58 at Tehachapi Boulevard and continued down numerous surface streets. The Tahoe then went back onto State Road 58 at State Route 202, while driving on the wrong side of the road.
The chase came to an end around 11:11 p.m., when the Tahoe hit a 2010 Nissan Murano head-on. The Nissan was driven by a 63-year-old man traveling east on State Road 58, east of Broome Road. His 62-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified driver suffered major injuries.
The man who fled police and was driving the Tahoe was identified as Manuel Gutierrez, of Upland. He was arrested and transported to Kern Medical Center, where he was treated for major injuries. He is in the custody of CHP personnel.
He will be booked into Kern County Jail in Bakersfield for numerous charges related to the incident, once he is released from the hospital.
