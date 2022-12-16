LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said.

Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead, Saturday, at a home in Celina, Tenn., according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A statement from TBI did not say how she died, but authorities believe no foul play was involved.

