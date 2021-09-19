The California Highway Patrol will mark Passenger Safety Week, which runs today through Saturday, with a campaign to educate the public on the importance of ensuring children are riding in a properly fitted and installed child passenger safety seat.
Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages one to 13, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In 2020, 90 children aged 13 and younger died as a result of car crashes in California. Almost half of all child safety seats found to be installed incorrectly,
California law requires all children under the age of two, or weighing under 40 pounds and under 40 inches tall, ride in a rear-facing car seat. All children under the age of eight must ride in the back seat in an age-appropriate safety seat. Safety experts recommend children ride in the back seat until the age of 13. Visit https://www.chp.ca.gov/Programs-Services/Programs/Child-Safety-Seats for details about child passenger safety.
“Proper use of child safety seats can mean the difference between life and death,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement. “Our child passenger safety technicians can assist you in ensuring your most precious cargo arrives safely.”
At all CHP child safety seat events throughout the week, child passenger safety technicians will provide free safety seat inspections, education, and hands-on training for parents and caregivers. These free safety seat inspections are also available year-round, by appointment, at any CHP area office.
The Antelope Valley CHP office is at 2041 West Ave. I in Lancaster. For details, call 661-948-8541.
