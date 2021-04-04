SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol, California Office of Traffic Safety and Impact Teen Drivers are working together this month to remind Californians of the dangers of not giving the road their full attention when behind the wheel as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 3,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2019 nationwide. That same year, there were at least 18,698 crashes from distracted driving that resulted in 108 deaths and more than 13,500 injuries in the state.
CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said driving safely requires your full attention.
“Distractions put you and others on the road at risk,” she said. “Together, with our traffic safety partners, enforcement, and the cooperation of the motoring public, we can save lives and eliminate this dangerous behavior on California’s roadways.”
Distractions are not limited to cellular phones. Other electronics, children, pets, and eating or drinking while driving can also divert attention and result in a crash.
Breaking distracted driving laws becomes more serious this year. Beginning July 1, a violation for using a handheld cellular phone or texting while driving will result in a fine and also add a point to the driver’s record for each violation occurring within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense.
“Distracted driving is a serious issue that is 100% preventable,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “That text, phone call, or social post is never more important than the task of driving.”
As part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the first week of April is designated California Teen Safe Driving Week.
Throughout the week, CHP and ITD will place an increased emphasis on informing the state’s newest drivers about the dangers and consequences of reckless and distracted driving.
“Parents, your kids have been watching you drive since they were in a forward-facing car seat,” said Kelly Browning, executive director of ITD. “Your driving habits will become their driving habits — be the driver you want your kids to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.