The California Highway Patrol is reminding revelers at Super Bowl parties, on Sunday, not to drive if they have been drinking.
The CHP is teaming with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind those enjoying the Super Bowl festivities that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”
“Getting behind the wheel while impaired can end tragically,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a news release. “Instead, make responsible decisions if your plans include alcohol and help keep everyone safe by planning for a sober ride home. Do not turn a day of fun into a lifetime of regret.”
Last year, on Super Bowl Sunday, five people died and 105 others were injured in crashes in which alcohol was involved on California roadways, according to preliminary data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records.
The same day, CHP officers made 229 arrests for driving under the influence.
Those hosting Super Bowl parties are reminded to be responsible and keep guests who are impaired from driving, offer nonalcoholic drinks for designated drivers and remind guests not to drive after drinking before the party begins.
The public is asked to call 911 if they see impaired drivers, and be prepared to provide the dispatcher the vehicle’s description, location, license plate number, and direction of travel.
With the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, drivers in the Los Angeles area may experience traffic delays and road closures. The CHP asks drivers to be patient and to allow plenty of time to reach their destinations, and to consider using mass transit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.