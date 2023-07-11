SACRAMENTO — Sixty-eight people were killed in crashes throughout the state during California Highway Patrol’s recent Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period, which began at 6:01 p.m. on June 30 and concluded at 11:59 p.m. on July 4.
Nearly half of the total number of vehicle occupants who died within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt.
With unsafe speed being the top contributor to crashes in California, the CHP placed a special emphasis on its enforcement during the recent enforcement period. CHP officers issued more than 9,700 speed citations throughout the Independence Day weekend.
Additionally, impaired drivers were removed from California’s roadways at an alarming rate during the holiday enforcement effort. CHP officers made 1,224 arrests for driving under the influence, which is an average of one every five minutes.
“The results of this MEP are concerning and reinforce the need for responsible behavior behind the wheel,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. “All of these deaths were preventable, and the loved ones they leave behind will be forever impacted. Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, and these statistics show us how much work there is still to be done. The CHP is committed to making California’s roadways safer for all who use them.”
To help protect those who are traveling on California’s roadways during the holidays, the CHP implements six Maximum Enforcement Periods per year. The next one is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. Throughout the holiday weekend, all available uniformed members of the Department will be on patrol to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior, and, when necessary, take appropriate enforcement action.
The CHP advises drivers to keep themselves and others who are on the road safe by buckling up, driving at a speed safe for conditions, avoiding distractions behind the wheel and always designating a sober driver.
