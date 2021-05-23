A friend and I plan to mark Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday this week by getting together and having Alexa count down each of our top five Dylan songs.
It’s a perfect 2021 way to celebrate the occasion. Yes, those vinyl records are stored away somewhere, but Alexa can find each song in an instant, on command.
Narrowing down the Dylan canon to just five songs is, of course, impossible. We each added at least three alternates, in case of duplication.
It is, as my friend said, like choosing between your kids.
Not only are there 600 songs over Bob’s 60-year career, but there are also countless versions of songs — studio versions, various live versions, acoustic versions, electric versions.
Then you have the vast number of covers: Other artists performing Bob’s songs. You will encounter few things more beautiful in this world than Joan Baez singing “Sad-eyed Lady of the Lowlands.”
The other factor is mood. Bob’s songs are universal and intimate, addressing all of humankind and simultaneously singing directly to you.
Thus, the songs you might pick on one day might be entirely different a week later, depending on your mood, what’s going on in your life, what you are feeling at the time.
Rather than struggle over the list for hours, it is easier just to pick five songs that come to mind and be happy with them.
You’re going to leave out dozens of great songs, no matter what you do.
As a piece in the UK Guardian pointed out, Bob famously asked, “How does it feel?” And he is ever attuned to deep feelings, his own and his listeners.’
No, I don’t feel like a rolling stone, but when I think of Bob at 80, I feel gratitude. Grateful that he is still sharing his songs with us and that I am still here to hear them.
My friend of 46 years, Jon Fulbright, died two weeks ago and whenever I hear the live album, “Hard Rain,” I think of Jon and the many times we played it at our apartment at Syracuse University decades ago.
My fondness for Bob Dylan, though, goes back even further. My sister Catherine is 11 years older than I, and “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan” (1963) often emanated from her room.
In that sense, then, you could say I was raised on those songs.
Who else who played a dominant role in American culture in 1962 is still at it today? John F. Kennedy was president, Mickey Mantle was king of the ball diamond, Elvis Presley was king of rock and roll.
All are long gone.
Think of all the musicians who died young. Overdosing is almost an occupational hazard in that field.
Dylan could have ended up the same way. In “Slow Train,” from his 1978 Christian album, “Slow Train Coming,” he has a girl from Alabama tell him:
“Boy, without a doubt, have to quit your mess and straighten out/You could die down here, be just another accident statistic.”
He did straighten out. Thank God. Literally.
Dylan’s songs were always biblical, and in the late ’70s, following his conversion, he recorded three Christian albums.
Some in the media will tell you he “renounced” Christianity, but that is not true. He still performs songs from his “Christian period” and when asked has stated he is a believer.
He still retains his Jewish roots. Some see a contradiction, but what is Bob Dylan if not a bundle of contradictions?
He turns 80 on Monday and he is still following the muse. And for that, we are all blessed.
William P. Warford's column appears every Friday and Sunday.
