Armed civilians patrol the area outside the Hotan Bazaar where a screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping, Nov. 3, 2017, in Hotan in western China’s Xinjiang region.

 Associated Press

BEIJING — The UN accused China of serious human rights violations that may amount to “crimes against humanity” in a long-delayed report examining a crackdown on Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. Beijing, on Thursday, denounced the assessment as a fabrication cooked up by Western nations.

Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured, sexually assaulted, and forced to abandon their language and religion. The camps were just one part of what the rights organizations have called a ruthless campaign against extremism in the far western province of Xinjiang that also included draconian birth control policies and all-encompassing restrictions on people’s movement.

