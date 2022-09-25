UN General Assembly China

Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, at UN headquarters.

 Mary Altaffer/AP Photo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China underscored its commitment, Saturday, to its claim on Taiwan, telling assembled world leaders that anyone who gets in the way of its determination to reunify with the self-governing island would be “crushed by the wheels of history.”

The language was forceful but, for Chinese leadership, well within the realm of normal.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

lol lol """to be crushed by the wheels of history.""" I remember a time in the past, when Iraq's leader Saddam Hussein said it would be ""The Mother of all wars"" Pffff that war lasted a couple of months. China should watch their mouths...because America's next war..will not be measured by the days on a calendar...but instead by the seconds on a "stopwatch"

