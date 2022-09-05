Taiwan Asia Typhoon

People make their ways in the rain, on Saturday, ahead of approaching Typhoon Hinnamnor in Taipei, Taiwan.

 Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo

BEIJING (AP) — Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes and flights were canceled in Japan, on Sunday, as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains.

Shanghai grounded ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas. The eastern business hub of Wenzhou ordered all classes suspended, today.

