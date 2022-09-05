BEIJING (AP) — Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes and flights were canceled in Japan, on Sunday, as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains.
Shanghai grounded ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas. The eastern business hub of Wenzhou ordered all classes suspended, today.
Hinnamnor is forecast to move gradually northward into the East China Sea with maximum sustained winds of 109 miles per hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.
Evacuations and flight cancellations have been ordered in Japan’s southern Okinawa Island. The typhoon is also expected to bring intense rainfall to the Korean Peninsula, bringing the possibility of flooding.
China’s National Meteorological Center issued a yellow typhoon warning at 10 a.m., Sunday, and warned of heavy rains in northeastern Zhejiang, Shanghai and self-governing Taiwan.
Ships were told to return to port to take shelter from the wind, and the center also urged people against large gatherings both indoors and outdoors.
In Japan, the typhoon lashed Okinawa and nearby islands with heavy rain and fierce winds, threatening flooding and grounding more than 100 flights connecting the islands and parts of the main southern island of Kyushu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.