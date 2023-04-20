PALMDALE — The City Council approved an additional $84,000 to cover costs associated with the cleanup following a fire at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center in December.
The additional funds, approved at the April 5 meeting, bring the total cost of the cleanup contract with ServePro to a maximum of $304,324, according to the staff report.
The fire started in an artificial Christmas tree in the upstairs ballroom. Combating the blaze caused extensive damage to the ballroom and significant water damage to ceilings, walls and floors throughout the building, according to the staff report.
ServePro was awarded an emergency contract in January, for $220,000, to cover the initial water extraction; removal of all carpeting and affected drywall, ceiling tiles, drapery and insulation; and additional drying equipment to prevent mold growth. With actual costs of prevailing wages, equipment and additional removal of materials, the final cost was increased by more than $84,000.
The initial process also included emergency asbestos testing of the floors, walls and ceiling tiles. Although asbestos was found in floor tiles in two small areas of the building, it is not urgent to remove the flooring.
There is no timeline yet for reconstruction of the facility, while an internal city committee explores possible options, according to city staff.
Los Angeles County Fire Department investigators determined the fire in the artificial Christmas tree was from an outside source.
Hours later, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call in the same area as the center, where they detained a person who said she started the fire. The woman also confirmed to deputies she was homeless.
She was arrested on charges of arson and burglary; she had a history of petty theft, according to a city news release.
The center is closed indefinitely due to the fire damage.
The Dec. 26 fire took place while the city staff was on furlough and city offices were closed.
