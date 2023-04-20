Larry Chimbole Cultural Center

Additional funding was approved to cover costs of cleaning up the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, following a December fire that damaged it. City officials are still considering options for rebuilding the damage from the blaze.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — The City Council approved an additional $84,000 to cover costs associated with the cleanup following a fire at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center in December.

The additional funds, approved at the April 5 meeting, bring the total cost of the cleanup contract with ServePro to a maximum of $304,324, according to the staff report.

