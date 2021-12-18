LANCASTER — Lost Angels Children’s Project will host a drive-thru toy distribution, meals and supplies and light show from 5 to 8 p.m., today, at their shop at 45059 Trevor Ave.
Guests must remain in their cars. Everyone over the age of three must wear a mask when receiving food, supplies and gift items. First come, first served.
Parents should bring their children if they would like toys for them.
