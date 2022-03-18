LANCASTER — Lost Angels Children’s Project started its fifth classic and restoration vocational training class for youth in a brand new facility.
The new facility, at 44528 Beech Ave., enabled the nonprofit organization to double the number of students. The program served between 10 to 12 students previously; it can now serve between 20 to 24 students.
The nonprofit organization offers industrial arts training to young adults facing homelessness and poverty in the Antelope Valley. The social enterprise program recently kicked off its fifth training cohort since beginning the program, in 2020. The program offers paid training for youth to learn welding, fabrication, electrical, engine assembly, body work, paint & prep, and composites.
“This is kind of their first week being here full time,” Office Manager Yanelie Banegas said.
The larger space means the program has the auto-body and paint prep on one side of the building. The other side contains manufacturing and welding. Students start off doing both activities. They can then choose which area they are most interested in and focus on that area, Banegas said.
This class will end, at the beginning of June. The program will then take a month off. The next class will begin, at the end of July or beginning of August, Banegas said.
Youth also participate in soft skills workshops and receive supportive services (GED/diploma, housing, driver permit and license, reliable transportation, credit repair, criminal record expungement, resumé-building, and food and housing services. Graduates have a 90% successful hire rate, and they apply highly transferable skills they learn in the program to living wage jobs in aerospace, aeronautics, aircraft, automotive and general manufacturing industries.
Employer partners who recruit trainees include Northrop Grumman, Edwards Air Force Base, Stratolaunch, BYD, Delta Scientific and Lance Camper. Additional program partners include the City of Lancaster (provided Measure H funding), the Los Angeles County Office of Education (soft skills training) and America’s Job Center (job search and placement as well as training wages assistance).
To help support Lost Angels with their moving expenses, the nonprofit organization started a matching campaign that doubles every donation through the generosity of the WHH Foundation. For details, visit www.lostangelscp.org or call Amber Portz at 661-579-6052.
For details on sponsorship or how to support youth programming at Lost Angels Children’s Project, contact Amber Portz at amber@lostangelscp.org, visit www.lostangelscp.org or call 661-579-6052.
Lost Angels Children’s Project looks like a great organization. Teaching trades that our community needs. They have my support.
