LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley will expand its programs to assist local residents with a monthly food truck night, to be held on the fourth Thursday of the month through June, starting next week.
Attendees who complete a brief registration will be eligible to receive a voucher for a free meal from one of the culinary vendors.
The monthly food truck nights will be held, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Children’s Center, 45111 Fern Ave.
“From social isolation to physical health to financial strain, the events of the past two years have impacted people in so many ways,” Destiny McCune, program manager for WEDO CCAV, said in a statement. “Our new food truck nights are designed to heal hearts and fill bellies as we provide a safe environment for residents gather outdoors and enjoy a delicious meal for free.”
This month the Children’s Center has four food trucks coming: Izzy’s Taco House, Carbonara Italian Food Truck, Lulu’s Tamales, and Big Flame Hibachi Grill Japanese Cuisine.
“Going forward, we anticipate having (four to five) food trucks each month, but will adjust the number as needed based on response from the community,” Community Engagement Manager Carol Stevenson wrote in an email.
Participants will be asked to complete a brief registration to help the Children’s Center determine what, if any, resources each individual or family may need. For details, visit ccav.org/connect or call 661-949-1206.
In addition to the food trucks, other community-based organizations will be on hand offering information about their programs and services. These include Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center, Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles and Olive Support Services.
For Thursday’s food truck night, attendees are encouraged to donate any new or gently used shoes they no longer need to the Children’s Center shoe drive.
Remaining food truck dates are March 24, April 28, May 26 and June 23.
