LANCASTER — Those who have closets filled with unwanted, gently-worn shoes or never-worn shoes, can donate them to the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.
Between now and March 7, residents can drop off their unwanted shoes at locations throughout the Antelope Valley. A list of 19 drop-off locations is available at ccav.org/shoedrive
The organization’s goal is to collect at least 2,500 pairs of shoes. All types and sizes of footwear are welcome — from children’s shoes to adult-sized boots. The only requirement is that they still have some wear left in them.
Children’s Center of AV is working with Funds2Orgs, which will provide funds to the organization based on the total weight of shoes collected. The shoes will then be redistributed throughout Funds2Orgs’ network of micro-enterprise partners to help people in developing countries start businesses to support their families.
“Now is a great time to clean out your closets and pass along those shoes you no longer want or need,” CCAV Executive Director Sue Page said. “Your donations help fund vital services right here in our community as well as around the world.”
Businesses interested in being a shoe collection site can request a box by sending an email to give@childrenscenterav.org
