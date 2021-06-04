The ongoing health crisis has accelerated the already pressing need for foster and foster-adoptive parents to help at-risk local children, according to the Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit agency dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect.
Individuals or couples interested in opening their hearts and homes to foster or foster-adopt children are invited to attend a virtual orientation hosted by Children’s Bureau at 4 p.m. on June 17.
During the one-hour Zoom session, prospective foster parents will learn from a Children’s Bureau team member and a foster parent about how they may help children while reunifying with their birth families or awaiting adoption.
Additional virtual sessions are scheduled monthly.
A second orientation option is available, through a digital presentation.
To participate in the virtual orientation or request the PowerPoint, email rfrecruitment@all4kids.org or call 661-289-4231.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Children’s Bureau is not holding in-person foster care and adoption orientations, but is still providing services through other means.
There are more than 21,000 children in foster care in Los Angeles County alone, with 200 of those awaiting an adoptive family, according the Children’s Bureau.
Many children in foster care are siblings in need of families willing and able to keep them together. At least 10 sets of siblings weekly are turned away by the Bureau due to the lack of foster families for them.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the overall problem, as potential foster families were less likely to sign up and open their homes to foster children or for the home visits required for the program.
The shift to virtual from in-person also inhibited sign-ups.
“There was a feeling that everything was shut down,” said Melissa Yunk, Children’s Bureau communications specialist.
Visit all4kids.org for information about Children’s Bureau and its programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.