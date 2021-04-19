PALMDALE — A nonprofit leader in the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect in Southern California is delivering virtual family support services in the Antelope Valley.
The Children’s Bureau is offering special virtual events throughout April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the agency has been operating fully remotely, with most programs and services continuing through virtual platforms.
The Children’s Bureau operates under the belief that child development is community development and through their innovative prevention and treatment services they provide parents with the support, tools and resources they need to raise happy and healthy children.
Senior Director of Prevention Jose Ramos said Primary Prevention is about supporting the well-being of the community, families and children.
“It is about a parent’s understanding of their child’s development,” he said. “It’s making sure children strengthen their social and emotional skills. It’s about connecting families to community resources to live comfortably and connecting them to each other for support and encouragement and strengthening the overall community.”
Throughout the Antelope Valley, 99% of families qualify as low-income and the Children’s Bureau reaches out to more than 11,000 of these children and parents annually.
In observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the agency is hosting multiple workshops that are free to Antelope Valley residents.
The Father Strong Workshop will be from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and the Self-Care/Coping Skills Workshop will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on April 29.
To register for a workshop, contact Ruth Martinez-Sosa at 323-428-0216.
Ongoing services provided in Antelope Valley include Black Infant Health, Domestic Violence Support Services, Best Start and Healthy Families America, a home visitation program for expecting or new parents.
This month and beyond, the Children’s Bureau invites the public to take action and sign up for services, refer families that could benefit, or raise funds that will go directly towards helping Children’s Bureau continue its mission of protecting vulnerable children.
Go online to https://www.all4kids.org/ for details or to donate.
