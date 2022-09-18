LANCASTER — The California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety will help parents and caregivers ensure every child is properly restrained in the correct safety seat for their age and size as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, today through Saturday.
Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children, according to the US Department of Transportation. On average, two children younger than 13 were killed and an estimated 374 were injured every day, in 2019, while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups, and vans.
Some 608 child passenger vehicle occupants died in traffic collisions, in 2019. Of those, 38% of children who died, in 2019, while riding in passenger vehicles were unrestrained, compared to 33%, in 2018.
“When installed and used correctly, child safety seats and safety belts can prevent injuries and save lives,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a release. “The best way to protect your child in the car is to use a properly fitted child safety seat and seat belt.”
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children, and the latest research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows 46 percent of child safety seats are not installed correctly.
California law requires that all children under age 2, weighing under 40 pounds and under 40 inches tall, ride in a rear-facing car seat. All children under age 8 must ride in the back seat of a vehicle, in an age-appropriate child safety seat. Safety experts recommend all children ride in the backseat until age 13.
“This week is a great opportunity for parents and guardians to get that extra assurance that their child is as safe as possible riding in the car,” Office of Traffic Safety Director Barbara Rooney said. “Child passenger safety technicians are here to assist parents with choosing and installing the right car seat.”
As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, CHP Child Passenger Safety technicians will provide child safety seat inspections, education and hands-on training for parents and caregivers. National Seat Check Saturday is Saturday. However, free inspections by CPS technicians are available all year by appointment at any CHP Area office.
The Antelope Valley area CHP office is at 2041 West Ave. I. For details, call 661-948-8541.
