Child safety seat

California Highway Patrol Officer Custodio Lopez installs a child safety seat. The CHP will assist parents in installing child safety seats during Child Passenger Safety Week, this week.

 Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol

LANCASTER — The California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety will help parents and caregivers ensure every child is properly restrained in the correct safety seat for their age and size as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, today through Saturday.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children, according to the US Department of Transportation. On average, two children younger than 13 were killed and an estimated 374 were injured every day, in 2019, while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups, and vans.

