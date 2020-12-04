EDWARDS AFB — The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base was notified on Monday that a pre-school child along with both parents have tested positive for COVID-19.
One of the base’s Child Development Centers has closed two of its five pre-school rooms until Dec. 9 in an effort to mitigate the further spread of the virus. Four caregivers and 18 other pre-school kids have been recommended to quarantine. Additionally, all parents with children at the center have been notified.
Due to HIPAA and privacy considerations, the identities of the individuals who tested positive were not disclosed.
The base is providing installation personnel and their families with frequent up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities.
Cloth face coverings are mandated for all individuals on Department of the Air Force property, installations and facilities when they cannot maintain six feet of physical distance in public areas or work centers.
If anyone develops flu-like symptoms with fever and cough or shortness of breath and may have had contact with a person who has COVID-19, or had recent travel to countries considered high-risk, contact your health care provider before seeking medical care to prevent possible transmission in the health care setting.
Service members are asked to call the 412th Medical Group Appointment Line at 661-277-7118. If the clinic is closed, call the Nurse Advice Line at 800-874-2273.
Non-service members who reside or work at Edwards AFB or Plant 42 are asked to call their primary care manager or call their insurance’s nurse hotline.
If a COVID test is recommended, immediately notify your direct supervisor and Edwards AFB Public Health at 661-277-2244.
