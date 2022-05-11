BAKERSFIELD — Admitted child molester James “Hannah” Tubbs pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree felony murder and second degree robbery in a Kern County Superior Courtroom on Tuesday afternoon.
Tubbs, 26, was ordered held on $1 million bail and is due back in court May 20 in connection with the murder charge.
The criminal complaint – filed by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office – charges Tubbs under her birth name, James Edward Tubbs, with the April 21, 2019, murder and second-degree robbery of Michael Clark.
The body of the 22-year-old College Place, Washington man was found in the Kern River in August 2019, according to media reports.
Tubbs identifies as female. She goes by the name Hannah Tubbs. She was picked up from Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar last Friday, was booked under the name James Edward Tubbs and is being held in a men’s jail in Kern County, on $1 million bail, with a Penal Code 1275 bail restriction. That means authorities believe any money that could be used for bail could possibly come from a felony crime.
Tubbs admitted to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in the women’s restroom of a Palmdale Denny’s eight years ago. Tubbs was 18 days short of her 18th birthday at the time of crime. She only recently identified as female, following her arrest in the case, according to prosecutors.
The case remained unsolved for years. In the meantime, Tubbs committed violent crimes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. She was arrested and convicted in Idaho. She also did time in Soledad State Prison for assault with a deadly weapon. It was a DNA hit through CODIS that ultimately led to her capture in the Palmdale case. She was extradited from Idaho to California.
Her case remained in juvenile court due to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s previous blanket policy against trying juveniles accused of serious crimes as adults. That policy prevented the case from being heard in adult court. She was ordered in January to serve two years in the juvenile facility.
Gascón later acknowledged that he would have handled the case differently, after a Fox News report said that Tubbs gloated over the light sentence in an alleged phone conversation with her father.
“While for most people several years of jail time is adequate, it may not be for Ms. Tubbs,” Gascón said at the time. “If we knew about her disregard for the harm she caused we would have handled this case differently. The complex issues and facts of her particular case were unusual and I should have treated them that way. This change in policy will allow us the space to do that moving forward.”
Tubbs will not have to register as a sex offender due to the case staying in the juvenile system, a fact that she was also aware of.
“I’m gonna plead out to it, plead guilty,” Tubbs said in one recording, according to Fox News. “They’re gonna stick me on probation and it’s gonna be dropped, it’s gonna be done, I won’t have to register, won’t have to do nothing.”
Gascón was elected, in November 2020, on a progressive criminal justice reform platform that included abolishing the death penalty, doing away with sentencing enhancements and ending the practice of transferring juveniles to adult court.
Critics have said Gascón’s policies favor criminals and have led to an increase in crimes. A second effort to recall Gascón is underway.
“Tubbs had a very lengthy criminal record before George Gascón allowed Tubbs to be sentenced to minimal time in a juvenile facility, which included arrests and convictions for murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and even a prior sexual assault of a four-year-old girl,” LA County child abuse prosecutor Jonathan Hatami said. “George shouldn’t have needed jail calls to convince him Tubbs was dangerous to our children. George has completely failed us all. He doesn’t deserve to be the LADA.”
