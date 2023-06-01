PALMDALE — Dozens of child care providers, parents, children and their community allies gathered at the southeast corner of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and 10th Street West for a rally Wednesday morning to highlight the vital role family child care providers play and to demand better pay.

The workers, who are represented by Service Employees International Union, Local 99, called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to invest in quality child care for California’s economic recovery and growth.

Jimzan 3

Hard times ahead...seems like Unions always demand more pay during hard times...although if they waited for good times...they may never come. Do you really want family child care providers to "strike" when you need them the most...be careful who you rely on...because loyalty, and compassion seem to be a tool that the medical field uses for profit. There are some that actually care, and some that just want the money...if you look closely...you may be able to spot which is which.

