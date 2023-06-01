PALMDALE — Dozens of child care providers, parents, children and their community allies gathered at the southeast corner of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and 10th Street West for a rally Wednesday morning to highlight the vital role family child care providers play and to demand better pay.
The workers, who are represented by Service Employees International Union, Local 99, called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to invest in quality child care for California’s economic recovery and growth.
The workers held signs in English and Spanish with phrases such as “We keep children safe; Fair pay now,” “Antelope Valley runs on child care” and “Pay Providers What We’re Worth!” Children at the rally blew plastic whistles.
Many child care providers say they are struggling to remain open due to low pay. They are paid at 2018 rates under the state’s current payment system. Most earn less than minimum wage and do not have access to retirement benefits or paid sick days, the union said. Lack of permanent state funding for health care for providers further adds to the instability.
After months of negotiations, the state has refused to offer wage increases or benefits that truly value the work of providers, the union said. Without living wages and basic benefits, providers will struggle to keep their doors open and fewer early educators will enter the profession, the union said, adding to an already dire child care shortage.
Working parents in areas like the Antelope Valley are among the hardest hit. According to the Center for American Progress, the Antelope Valley is considered a child care desert. A child care desert is any census tract with more than 50 children under age 5 that contains either no child care providers or so few options that there are more than three times as many children as licensed child care slots.
“We’re calling attention to how the rates are so low,” said Blanca Gallegos, communications director for SEUI.
Zonia Sanchez, a license-exempt child care provider, meaning she cares for her grandchildren and those of family friends and neighbors, gets paid $99 per week per school-age child. Sanchez cares for six children total, including four during the week. She takes them to school, picks them up and takes care of them until their parents can get them. She is with each child for about five hours a day when they are not in school, Sanchez said in Spanish, which Gallegos translated.
“We’re not only caring for them for their needs but educating them,” Sanchez said via Gallegos, adding that she also teaches the children Spanish.
Rosamond resident Tessie Ragan runs an early childhood program. She spends about four to five hours per child per week. She makes about $400 a day. Ragan, a US Air Force veteran, keeps her prices low to serve military parents.
’“I still have to pay my assistant,” Ragan said. “My assistant is making more than I am an hour.”
Ragan hired a new assistant at $19 an hour; her old assistant left because she could not afford to provide insurance.
“The only reason that I have insurance is because of my husband, which is what happens with a lot of providers,” she said.
She added when there isn’t an affordable way for child care providers to offer insurance for their employees, they end up losing highly trained people.
“The turnover is just not super-great for children,” Ragan said.
Ragan added child care providers pay for crafts for the children, food and a safe place for children. They also pay out of pocket for home repairs to make sure it is safe.
One of the things the union is asking for in negotiations with the state is to increase family vouchers.
“Most of the time they don’t even cover 50% of what a provider has to charge in order for them to even make money to keep their doors open,” Ragan said.
Gallegos said the Antelope Valley is considered a “child care desert” because there are not enough providers to care for children.
“If the governor really wants to get the economy moving, he’s got to invest in child care,” she said.
The union is seeking the true cost of child care to ensure that providers make living wages to keep their doors open. They also want the state to permanently suspend family fees, which were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure child care is affordable.
Palmdale parent Roxanna Amarillas is a nursing student who relies on a day care provider to care for her children during the day.
“I am so blessed to have her take care of my kids and make sure that my kids are safe,” Amarillas said. “I feel like our country and our state needs to do more for us as parents and help us look for day cares that provide all of that for us. Without my day care, I don’t think I would be able to go to school full-time and I am so thankful for every provider here in Palmdale and the Antelope Valley.”
Hard times ahead...seems like Unions always demand more pay during hard times...although if they waited for good times...they may never come. Do you really want family child care providers to "strike" when you need them the most...be careful who you rely on...because loyalty, and compassion seem to be a tool that the medical field uses for profit. There are some that actually care, and some that just want the money...if you look closely...you may be able to spot which is which.
