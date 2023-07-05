Child Care Providers United

Palmdale parent Roxanna Amarillas (center) talks about the value of child care providers during a May 31 rally in Palmdale. The union that represents the workers have announced a two-year tentative agreement.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

PALMDALE — Child Care Providers United, the union that represents more than 40,000 family child care providers in California, announced an historic two-year tentative agreement that will provide union members the largest pay increase in California history and a first-in-the-nation retirement plan.

The agreement, announced Friday, follows months of negotiations, rallies, marches and vigils. 

