PALMDALE — Child Care Providers United, the union that represents more than 40,000 family child care providers in California, announced an historic two-year tentative agreement that will provide union members the largest pay increase in California history and a first-in-the-nation retirement plan.
The agreement, announced Friday, follows months of negotiations, rallies, marches and vigils.
“Today child care providers have made history by standing together, strong and united, to demand the pay we are worth and the quality child care California’s children deserve,” Nancy Harvey, a child care provider in Oakland and member of CCPU’s bargaining team, said in a statement.
“Just hours before our first contract from 2021 was set to expire, and following months of negotiations and thousands of providers traveling through the night from every corner of the state to make their voices heard in the State Capital, we forged an agreement through 2025 that will deliver the largest increase in pay in the history of the state and set us on the path to finally be reimbursed for the full cost of providing care.”
Dozens of local child care providers rallied May 31 at the southeast corner of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and 10th Street West to highlight the vital role family child care providers play and to demand better pay.
“Providers marched and rallied in our local communities and all the way to Sacramento,” Zonia Sanchez, a family child care provider in Palmdale who was also on the bargaining team that negotiated the contract with the state, said in a statement.
“Gov. (Gavin) Newsom heard us. The agreement we reached with the state of California will have a big impact on child care providers and on the families and children we serve. It includes rate increases for providers and funding for retirement, health care, and training. It also finally puts us on track to earn wages that are based on our actual cost of providing child care. This will ensure that providers, like me, can keep doing the work we love, and more providers will want to enter the child care field.”
Key provisions of the agreement include close to $600 million over two years in rate increases; $80 million ongoing per year retirement funding; $100 million ongoing per year health care funding; and additional funds for training and continuing education. The tentative agreement also changes the requirement for full-time pay from 30 hours per week to 25 hours per week or more, better compensating providers for wrap-around care. The agreement also includes a two-year extension of payment by enrollment not attendance.
More details of the agreement will be available in the coming weeks. The contract will become final after union members and the state ratify the agreement later this summer.
Child Care Providers United is a partnership of Service Employees International Union, Local 99, Service Employees International Union, Local 521 and United Domestic Workers of America (UDW/AFSCME Local 3930.
“Setting a new precedent for the nation, providers demanded retirement security and we won,” Harvey’s statement continued. “The tentative agreement includes the nation’s first retirement fund for providers, a women of color led workforce who have worked back breaking jobs into their eighties because we couldn’t afford to pay our bills, much less save for the future. We’ll also see greater access to continuing education and training and continued access to health care funds.
“Our new contract creates greater certainty for California providers, which will allow us to retain talent and attract new talent to the field, ultimately giving families more opportunities to receive the high quality care they can expect from their neighborhood family child care providers.”
