Supreme Court Roberts

Chief Justice John Roberts sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, in 2021.

 Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP

DENVER (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts defended the authority of the Supreme Court to interpret the Constitution, saying its role should not be called into question just because people disagree with its decisions.

When asked to reflect on the last year at the court in his first public appearance since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Roberts said, Friday, he was concerned that lately some critics of the court’s controversial decisions have questioned the legitimacy of the court, which he said was a mistake. He did not mention any specific cases or critics by name.

Jimzan 2.0
Biden (the POS) should have stood up for the SCOTUS members when they were being threatened...and the POS should respect their decisions...And my money is on Jackson as the leaker...she seems to be a POS activist first, and a Supreme Court justice second (IMHO). I bet Justice Stephen Breyer was not ready to retire...the Democrats probably did not want another Ruth Bader Ginsburg ordeal. We can thank Ginsburg for her "self serving", spot light loving attitude...for remaining on the Supreme court way too long (after she told Obama to scram we he asked her to retire), which allowed President Trump to use Harry (well deserved dirt napping) Reid's own nuclear option to install Amy Coney Barrett to the bench. lol The Leaker is Jackson (IMHO).

