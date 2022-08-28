California Chief Justice

California Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Patricia Guerrero is embraced by Justice Goodwin Liu after her nomination was confirmed, Friday, by the Commission on Judicial Appointments in San Francisco.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — California voters will consider Patricia Guerrero to become the state Supreme Court’s 29th chief justice in November after the state’s Commission on Judicial Appointments, on Friday, approved her nomination.

Gov. Gavin Newsom picked Guerrero to be the first Latina to serve as California’s chief justice, after naming her to the court, in February, as an associate justice. She joined the seven-member high court a month later after previously serving as a state appellate judge since 2017.

