LOS ANGELES — A weekend shooting in which three women were killed at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood was a targeted attack, the city’s police chief said, Tuesday, as investigators continued to search for suspects.
Four other people were wounded, two critically, when gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, at the property in the Beverly Crest area, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Chief Michel Moore said detectives believe the shooting was “not in pursuit of a robbery, or some random act, but instead a targeted assault and … a vicious expression of violence and a terrible loss of life.”
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office, on Sunday, identified those killed as Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Ill,; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Ariz.
Police officials said the three victims were inside a vehicle when they were fatally shot.
Moore said Davis was a single mother with three young children — an 8-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl. He said Sims also had three young children under the age of 6. And Hutton was an aspiring actress, rap artist and music promoter, the chief said.
Investigators were trying to determine if there was a party at the rental home or what type of gathering was occurring, officials said.
The ages and genders of the wounded victims were not released and their conditions were not known Tuesday.
The chief said the shooting “shattered a sense of calm and peace in that neighborhood,” where large and expensive houses are nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains. The home, estimated at $3 million, is on a cul-de-sac and described in online real estate platforms as modern and private with a pool and outdoor shower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.