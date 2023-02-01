Home Shooting

Police investigators stand in a street, Saturday, near a house where three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooing at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — A weekend shooting in which three women were killed at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood was a targeted attack, the city’s police chief said, Tuesday, as investigators continued to search for suspects.

Four other people were wounded, two critically, when gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, at the property in the Beverly Crest area, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

