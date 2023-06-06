LANCASTER — The city’s long-awaited Chick-fil-A drive-thru only restaurant at the corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West will open Thursday, the company announced Monday.
The restaurant, at 1331 West Ave. K, will be open for drive-thru, outdoor seating and carryout, with a walk-up window from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
There is no indoor dining. The 2,663 square-foot restaurant features a 1,370-square-foot outdoor dining patio with 64 patio seats. The two-lane drive-thru can accommodate up to 31 vehicles prior to the pick-up window.
The restaurant also provides parking for customers who prefer to order on-site at the outside walk-up ordering windows or through curbside ordering, the company said.
Guests can place an order for pickup or delivery on the Chick-fil-A App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One tiered membership program, members receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.
“We are thrilled about the grand opening of Chick-fil-A in the City of Lancaster,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “The businesses blooming at the corner of Avenue K and 15th West bring a sense of revitalization to an area that has been neglected for far too long. We welcome Chick-fil-A with open arms, knowing they share our commitment to providing exceptional service and quality products. Together, we are transforming Lancaster into a destination where residents and visitors can enjoy great food and a thriving community.”
In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Los Angeles area to aid in the fight against hunger, the company said. In addition, the new Chick-fil-A is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Lancaster area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.
The restaurant will plan to participate in Chick-fil-A Shared Table, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 18 million meals have been served nationwide from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations.
