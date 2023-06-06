Chick-fil-A

The dual drive-thru lanes at Lancaster’s new Chick-fil-A restaurant are empty, but come Thursday, when the restaurant opens for business, expect to see lines of cars. The two-lane drive-thru can accommodate up to 31 vehicles prior to the pick-up window.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The city’s long-awaited Chick-fil-A drive-thru only restaurant at the corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West will open Thursday, the company announced Monday.

The restaurant, at 1331 West Ave. K, will be open for drive-thru, outdoor seating and carryout, with a walk-up window from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.