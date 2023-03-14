SACRAMENTO — Chevron has not complied with a new California law requiring it to disclose how much money it is making from selling gasoline in the state, setting up a showdown with state regulators over data that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration requested in order to impose the nation’s first penalty on excessive oil profits.
The law requires oil companies to report their monthly “gross refining margin,” meaning the difference between how much refineries paid for crude oil and how much the company sold it for as gasoline.
State lawmakers and regulators believe that the data will give them a clearer picture of what has driven sharp increases in California’s gas prices, which are consistently the highest in the nation. The average price for a gallon of gas in California on Tuesday was $4.90, which is $1.44 higher than the national average, according to AAA.
California’s average price-per-gallon for gasoline hit an all-time high last summer of $6.44 per gallon. That prompted Newsom and state lawmakers to send cash rebates to most drivers and enact a new law requiring oil companies to disclose more data about their prices. Newsom followed that up with a bill in the state Legislature this year to penalize oil companies for making excessive profits, a proposal that is closely tied to the data that Chevron has not reported.
Representatives for Chevron did not respond to a request for comment.
The deadline for oil companies to report pricing data for January was March 2. Of the big five oil companies that provide 97% of the state’s gasoline, four of them met that deadline: Marathon, PBF Energy, Phillips 66 and Valero, according to the California Energy Commission, which is collecting the data.
Chevron only submitted a “small fraction of the data required,” according to the commission, and objected to reporting anything else. The California-based company accounts for about 30% of all gasoline sold in the state, giving it the largest share of the market. The commission has now given Chevron until the end of Tuesday to comply or to face fines of up to $2,000 per day.
In a letter to the California Energy Commission, Chevron attorney Melissa Sladden asked the commission to delay enforcing the law in favor of a lengthy rule-making process to clarify which data must be reported. Sladden said the data required by the law “paints a false picture of actual refinery profit margins by significantly undercounting refinery costs.”
