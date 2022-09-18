Namibia India Cheetahs

A cheetah is prepared for translocation at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), Friday, in Otjiwarongo, Namibia. The CCF will travel to India this week to deliver eight wild cheetahs to the Kuno National Park in India.

 Dirk Heinrich/AP Photo

NEW DELHI (AP) — Seven decades after cheetahs died out in India, they’re back.

Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek, Saturday, in a chartered cargo flight to the northern Indian city of Gwalior, part of an ambitious and hotly contested plan to reintroduce cheetahs to the South Asian country.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.