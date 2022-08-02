PALMDALE — Deputies arrested one person for driving under the influence during a DUI checkpoint, on Friday, at Avenue S and 40th Street East.
The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m., to 2 a.m.. During that time, 1,152 vehicles were contacted, four of which were impounded or stored, according to Palmdale Sheriff Station officials.
In addition to the arrest, deputies also cited three people for driving on a suspended license, 13 people were cited for driving without a license and one person was cited for a misdemeanor warrant, officials reported.
Drivers charged for the first time with a DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
At the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s most recent checkpoint, in June, deputies also arrested one person for driving under the influence and cited 28 drivers for violations. Additionally, five vehicles were impounded.
During that checkpoint, at 10th Street West and Technology Drive, deputies came in contact with 1,320 vehicles during the eight-hour operation.
Locations for these DUI checkpoints are selected based on data showing a history of incidents or crashes involving impaired driving, according to sheriff’s officials. This supports the checkpoints’ primary purpose to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducts such checkpoints several times, each year.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The California Highway Patrol also conducts checkpoints periodically in the areas within its jurisdiction.
