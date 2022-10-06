Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, will conduct six community coffee events, starting today in Rosamond, where he will meet with constituents of the 36th Assembly District.
In addition to Rosamond, Lackey will visit Acton-Agua Dulce, Boron, California City, Lancaster and Palmdale over the next three weeks.
Each event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m., except for the Acton-Agua Dulce event, which is scheduled from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Lackey will be at Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West, in Rosamond, today.
His next stop is Friday in Palmdale, at the Highland High School theater, 39055 25th St. West.
He will visit California City on Oct. 13, at the Arts and Community Center, 10400 Heather Ave.
The fourth stop is on Oct. 20 at the Boron Junior/Senior High School, 26831 Prospect St.
His final stop will be on Oct. 21, at the City of Hope Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West, Lancaster.
The community coffee events will conclude on Oct. 28 at the Acton Community Center, 3748 Nickels Ave.
